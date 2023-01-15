Sai Pallavi, Manushi Chillar and more stars who went to medical school

There have been many stars like Sai Pallavi, Manushi Chillar and many more who did not go to an acting school but went to a medical school. Here, take a look at the full list of the same right here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 15, 2023
The actress is a doctor who is known for her work in the Telugu movie industry and is also a classical dancer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Gabbar Is Back star has a MBBS degree. Post completing MBBS he got his first break back in 2015.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The South actor has studied medical from National Pirogov Memorial Medical University, Ukraine.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The South actor has a degree in medical from Yerevan State Medical University, Armenia.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress has a MBBS degree from Grant Medical College, Mumbai in 1997. It is one of the top medical colleges.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Badrinath Ki Dulhania actress has a degree in physiotherapy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor is a dentist and has studied dentistry from V.S Dental College.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The singer has a MBBS degree from University College of Medical Sciences.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The South Indian actress completed her MBBS in 2016 from Tbilisi State Medical University.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The star who won Miss World in 2017 has done medcal from Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College, Sonipat.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
