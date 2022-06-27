Education matters

Let's see how educated our South Indian Actresses are...

Shivani Pawaskar

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Yashoda is a commerce graduate

Rakul Preet Singh

Thank God actress is BSc in Mathematics...

Nayanthara

The newlywed beauty has got a bachelor's degree in English literature...

Rashmika Mandanna

Pushpa beauty has a bachelor's degree in psychology, journalism and literature...

Anushka Shetty

Baahubali beauty has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Applications

Kajal Aggarwal

The new mommy has done BMM in Marketing and Advertising.

Shruti Haasan

Salazar beauty has a degree in psychology...

Trisha Krishnan

Ponniyin Selvan star has a BBA degree...

Sai Pallavi

Virata Parvam beauty is MBBS!

