South Indian actresses rock Kasavu sarees

Priya prakash Varrier, Sai Pallavi, Keerthy Suresh and more South Indian actresses who ace the Kasavu saree look.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywood

Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi looked like the epitome of grace in this Kasavu saree.

Source: Bollywood

Anupama Parameshwaran

Anupama Parameshwaran Anupama Parameshwaran donned a beige organza saree with sleeveless blouse.

Source: Bollywood

Aishwarya Lekshmi

Aishwarya Lekshmi gave a modern spin-off to the traditional saree.

Source: Bollywood

Manju Warrier

Manju Warrier wore a traditional saree with red blouse and looked fab!

Source: Bollywood

Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh wore a cream cotton saree and paired it with red sleeveless blouse.

Source: Bollywood

Kalyani Priyadarshan

Kalyani Priyadarshan Kalyani Priyadarshan looked ravishing in a traditional Kasavu saree that she paired with V-neck matching blouse.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Richest Indian Directors who became millionaires through HIT films

 Find Out More