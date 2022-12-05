TOP 10 naturally gorgeous South actresses

Here's a look at 10 South Indian actresses who love being without make-up. 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywood

Shruti Haasan

Shruti loves to share sefies without make-up. 

Source: Bollywood

Keerthy Suresh 

A sunkissed beauty like Keerthy, how can one not fall in love? 

Source: Bollywood

Nithya Menen 

Those brown eyes, uff, Nithya is too pretty! 

Source: Bollywood

Sai Pallavi 

This gorgeous beauty is just perfect. 

Source: Bollywood

Samantha Ruth Prabhu  

Sam through the lens of her mama bear. 

Source: Bollywood

Ileana D'Cruz

One should be happy in their own skin, just like Ileana. 

Source: Bollywood

Rashmika Mandanna 

This geeky beauty is national crush right now. 

Source: Bollywood

Kajal Aggarwal

Some beauties are forever, just like Kajal Aggarwal. 

Source: Bollywood

Shriya Saran 

Promoting no-makeup look is the gorgeous Shriya Saran. 

Source: Bollywood

Nayanthara 

Doesn't she look like an angel in white? 

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Ayesha Singh has perfect suits; check TOP 10 looks

 Find Out More