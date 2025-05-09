Sai Pallavi turns 33! A look at her top 10 best performances
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 09, 2025
Athiran: Dr. M. K. Nair must treat his patient Nithya with a traumatic past as it becomes clear that she has been subjected to physical and emotional abuse
Virata Parvam: Vennela, a young woman who falls in love with Ravi Shankar must go through a series of events to find Ravi
Shyam Singha Roy: a former Devadasi Maithreyi, life takes a dramatic turn when she meets Shyam Singha Roy and marries him
Premam: This rom-com follows George David, a guy who’s trying to navigate his life through various phases of romance
NGK: Vanathi, a strong-willed and politically active woman enters the world of politics
Middle Class Abbayi (MCA): Pallavi, a strong independent woman takes a fight with a society head on for herself and her family
Kali: A film which explores the theme of love, anger, and consequences of impulsive actions amongst a newly wed couple
Gargi: Gargi, a school teacher must fight her way through the corrupt system to get justice
Fidaa: A free spirited village girl Bhanumathi, explores cultural differences and challenges that arise when she falls in love with an NRI
Diya: Thulsi gets pregnant with Krishna's child but due to family pressure she gets it aborted however strange things begin to take place shortly after
