Saif Ali Khan-Amrita Singh to Malaika Arora-Arbaaz Khan; Bollywood’s most expensive divorces that...
Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 30, 2025
Bollywood weddings aren't just grand, but most anticipated too. Unfortunately, not all have a happy ending. Let’s take a look at some of the most expensive divorces in the industry.
Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabani tied the knot in 2000 after dating for three years but parted ways after 16 years of marriage. As per reports, Farhan gave one-time alimony along with their 10,000 sq.ft bungalow.
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan got married in 2000 but things took an unexpected turn for the couple and they parted ways after being married for 14 years. As per reports, Hrithik paid Rs 380 crores alimony.
Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh tied knots in 1991 but got separated after 12 years of marriage. Saif paid Rs 5 crores as alimony.
Sanjay Dutt and Rhea Pillai got married in 1998, but parted their ways in 2005. Sanjay gifted Rhea a sea facing apartment along with expensive cars and manages her expenses as alimony.
Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan got married in 1998 but got separated after 19 years of marriage As per reports, Arbaaz paid Rs 10-15 crores as alimony with joint custody of their son Arhaan.
Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta got married in 1986 but got separated in 2002. As per reports Aamir paid Rs 50 crores as alimony.
Aditya Chopra got married to Payal Khanna in 2001 but after his closeness to Rani Mukherji, they ended their marriage. Aditya paid Rs 50 crores of alimony to Payal.
