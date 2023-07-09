Saif Ali Khan and more top 10 celebs who have a royal family background
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 09, 2023
Saif Ali Khan is the chote nawab of the Pataudi family.
Aditi Rao Hydari exudes royalty in her personality and it is because she belongs to a royal family.
Irfan Khan's family had a royal connection as his mother was a descendant of the Tonk Hakim family and his father was a zamindar owning a tyre business.
Manisha Koirala was born to a royal family of Nepal.
Sonal Chauhan was born to a Rajput family that has royal links.
Bhagyshree has roots in the Patwardhan royal family of Sangli, Maharashtra.
Soha Ali Khan, sister of Saif Ali Khan is the princess of the Pataudi family of Bhopal.
Sagarika Ghatge is the descendant of royal family of Kolhapur.
Riya Sen has links to a royal family as her paternal grandmother was daughter of King Sayajirao Gaekwad III of Baroda.
Aamir Khan’s ex-wife Kiran Rao hails from the royal Wanaparthy family of Telangana.
