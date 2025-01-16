Saif Ali Khan stabbed 6 times after intruder broke into his and Kareena's Bandra home; here's what exactly happened
Janhvi Sharma
| Jan 16, 2025
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was injured after a robber barged into his and his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan's residence at Bandra.
The robber allegedly stabbed Saif 6 times and the incident occurred around 2:30 am on Thursday.
Saif Ali Khan was sleeping in his house along with his other family members.
The cops said that the robber fled from the scene after the occupants of the house woke up.
The cops are now trying to trace him and they are in the process of registering an FIR.
Saif reportedly suffered injuries in a confrontation involving a knife and was immediately taken to Lilavati Hospital for treatment.
Dr. Niraj Uttamani, COO of Lilavati Hospital, said that Saif Ali Khan was brought in at 3.30 a.m. and said that the actor had six stabs, two of which were deep. One wound is close to his spine.
He is being operated upon by a team of doctors including a neurosurgeon and a cosmetic surgeon.
