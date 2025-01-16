Inside Saif Ali Khan's Pataudi palace, a Rs 800-crore luxurious house; see pictures

Jan 16, 2025

Saif Ali Khan was attacked during a robbery at his Bandra home early this morning. Saif, while saving the other family members including his wife Kareena Kapoor and kids, got stabbed six times.

Saif’s lifestyle has always been an inspiration to many. Let us know about the luxurious palace owned by the actor.

Saif Ali Khan’s Pataudi palace is located in Haryana, and is also known as Ibrahim Kothi.

This gorgeous palace was designed by British architect Robert Tor and Australian architect Carl Moritz. Ibrahim Kothi is built with special architectural technique and is spread over 10 acres.

The Pataudi family once resided inside this beautiful house. Saif Ali Khan’s father Mansoor Ali Khan used to live here.

This luxurious palace comprises 150 rooms including 7 bedrooms, 7 dressing rooms, 7 billiards rooms, several drawing rooms and dining rooms.

Saif, along with his family including wife Kareen Kapoor and sister-in-law Karishma Kapoor, often visits this house. Also, Taimur Ali Khan’s first birthday was celebrated here.

Many popular films like Veer Zaara, Animal and others were shot at this palace. According to Saif, this palace releases majestic vibes.

