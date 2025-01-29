Saif Ali Khan denied luxury home..., what the property dealer said will...
Yashshvi SrivastavaSource:
Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 29, 2025
Popular Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan is known for his hit films and superb acting. Saif belongs to a royal family and holds several exclusive properties in India including his iconic Pataudi Palace in Haryana.
In a recent interview to a news channel, Saif Ali Khan informs that he wanted to buy a house in Juhu but couldn’t make it.
Revealing the reason, Saif said that he was not available to buy a property in Juhu because he was a muslim.
Saif said, “As a muslim, when you try to buy a house in Juhu place, you will be denied saying you are a muslim.”
As per Saif, the nature of human being is not simple and it will never get simple in future.
Fights are the basic nature of any human being, there are various kinds of fights including domestic and religious. Fight is common these days but peace is uncommon as per Saif.
Along with a new flat, Saif has a house in Bandra where he lives with his family. Two of his flats in Bandra are rented.
Saif Ali Khan’s luxurious Pataudi Palace is located in Haryana. The palace comprises 150 rooms and is spread over 10 acres.
Saif’s father Mansoor Ali Khan used to live here. The cost of the luxurious palace is estimated to be Rs 800 crores.
