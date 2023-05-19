Deadly villains we are waiting for on the big screen
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 19, 2023
It is not just the hero who takes the fame, but a few villains too steal the show.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Here is a list of deadly villains in upcoming movies.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per IndiaTV reports Vijay Sethupathi will play a villain in Jawan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saif Ali Khan to play Raavan in Adipurush.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fahadh Faasil to reprise his role in Pushpa 2: The Rule
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Emraan Hashmi is reported to play a villain in Tiger 3.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prithviraj Sukumaran in Prabhas’ Salaar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Dutt to play a villain in Vijay’s Leo.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor is a gangster in Animal.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shahid Kapoor to be deadliest in Bloody Daddy.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Indian actresses whose 'pati' is a politician
Find Out More