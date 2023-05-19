Deadly villains we are waiting for on the big screen

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 19, 2023

It is not just the hero who takes the fame, but a few villains too steal the show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Here is a list of deadly villains in upcoming movies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

As per IndiaTV reports Vijay Sethupathi will play a villain in Jawan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saif Ali Khan to play Raavan in Adipurush.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fahadh Faasil to reprise his role in Pushpa 2: The Rule

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Emraan Hashmi is reported to play a villain in Tiger 3.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prithviraj Sukumaran in Prabhas’ Salaar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sanjay Dutt to play a villain in Vijay’s Leo.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranbir Kapoor is a gangster in Animal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shahid Kapoor to be deadliest in Bloody Daddy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Indian actresses whose 'pati' is a politician

 

 Find Out More