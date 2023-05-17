Celeb couples who celebrate Hindu as well as Muslim festivals

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 17, 2023

India is a diverse country, here people celebrate Hindu as well as Muslim festivals.

Let’s check Bollywood couples who celebrate both religious festivals.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan celebrate Diwali with the same zeal as Eid.

Kunal Khemu and Soha Ali Khan celebrate Hindu and Muslim festivals with the same enthusiasm.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are always up for all Indian festivals.

Sanjay Dutt and Manyatta celebrate Hindu as well as Muslim festivals.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao are also on the list.

Suniel Shetty and Mana Qadri celebrate Diwali as well as Eid

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan when together celebrated both religious festivals.

Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak enjoy all festivals.

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora are now separated but even they celebrate both festivals.

Fardeen Khan also celebrates diverse festivals with his wife Natasha Madhwani.

