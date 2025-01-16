Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor's best family moments at Pataudi Palace - See pictures

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 16, 2025

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed six times this morning while saving his family including wife Kareena Kapoor and kids Taimur and Jeh from an intruder in his Bandra home. He is now out of danger and we wish for his speedy recovery.

The Pataudi family has been ruling people’s hearts for many decades. Let us have a look at their family legacy Pataudi Palace and their family moments spent there.

This luxurious palace is located in Haryana and the construction of the building is a century old. The adorable photos of the Pataudi family are often posted on social media.

The beautiful location of the house is mesmerising. The Pataudi family once resided inside this beautiful house. Saif Ali Khan’s father Mansoor Ali Khan used to live here.

Saif, Kareena and kids often visit this royal palace to spend quality time. Saif's sister Soha and sister-in-law Karisma Kapoor also often visit.

This is a photo of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan with other family members on a relaxing vacation to this palace.

From Kareena-Taimur’s birthday to numerous other festivals, Pataudi Palace is always lit up with colours.

Many superhit films including Veer Zaara, Animal and others were shot at this palace.

