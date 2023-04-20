Top 10 Bollywood couples with maximum age gap

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 20, 2023

Priyanka Chopra - Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra is a decade older than her husband American singer Nick Jonas.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shahid Kapoor - Mira Rajput

Shahid and Mira had an arranged marriage yet have a difference of 14 years.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sanjay Dutt - Manyata Dutt

The age difference between the couple is 19 years.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dilip Kumar - Saira Banu

Saira Banu was just half the age of Dilip Kumar when she got married. The difference between them is of 22 years.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranbir Kapoor - Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is 10 years younger than Ranbir Kapoor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saif Ali Khan - Kareena Kapoor

Saif married Kareena who is 10 years young after divorcing Amrita Singh who is 13 years elder than him.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Milind Soman - Ankita Kunwar

Milind Soman left everyone surprised when he married a girl 26 years younger.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ritesh Deshmukh - Genelia D’souza

The age gap between the cutest couple of Bollywood is 9 years

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dharmendra - Hema Malini

The couple has an age gap of 13 years.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sidharth Malhotra - Kiara Advani

The newlywed couple of B’town has an age difference of 7 years.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: How Pamela Chopra influenced the Yash Chopra heroine

 

 Find Out More