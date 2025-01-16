Saif Ali Khan to Sunil Dutt and Sonu Sood; actors who have proved to be a real-life heroes

Yashshvi Srivastava | Jan 16, 2025

It's often observed that the actors we see on screen are starkly different from the people they are in real life. But there are a few actors who have proven to be real-life heroes as well.

Here is a list of celebrities who we respect for being a hero in reality.

Saif Ali Khan: Saif bravely fought against the intruder who attempted robbery at his Bandra west residence, saving the other family members including his wife Kareena Kapoor and kids. He got stabbed six times.

Sunil Dutt: The late legendary actor rescued her Mother India co-actor Nargis from a fire on the sets of the film. They later got married to each other.

Sonu Sood: Sonu Sood once rescued a young boy after an accident at the flyover. His actions and charity during the Covid lockdowns in India will forever be kept in public memory.

Dev Patel: Dev Patel once saw a knife fight between two people and immediately jumped into action.

Tom Holland: Tom Hollance once saved a fan from being crushed by a crowd.

Tom Cruise: During the filming of the 1998 film named ‘Cocktail’, Tom Cruise risked his own life to save his co-star Elisabeth Shue from walking into spinning helicopter blades.

Leonardo DiCaprio: Leonardo DiCaprio, along with his friends, reportedly saved a man who had fallen overboard and was padding in water for 11 hours.

Ryan Gosling: Ryan Gosling once saved a woman who forgot to look at the signal. His immediate action saved her from getting hit by on-going traffic.

