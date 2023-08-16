Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, Jeh's cutest pictures ever will win you over

Saif Ali Khan and his boys adorable moments

Rupal Purohit

Aug 16, 2023

Work Out Time

Saif Ali Khan working out with Jehangir while Taimur is practicing boxing.

Cutest

This is the cutest picture of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur.

Teaching Time

Saif Ali Khan teaching Jeh about nature.

Boys Gang

Saif poses with his boys gang

Family breakfast

Saif and Kareena looks vibrant on their breakfast outing with Taimur and Jeh.

Playtime

This is the most adorable photo of Saif and Jeh.

Father son duo

Saif Ali Khan looks like a home tutor to Jeh and Tim for extra activities.

Festive Time

Saif posing with his family on Diwali and Jeh is seen throwing tantrums.

Vacation

Saif Ali Khan often takes trips with Taimur, Jeh and his wife Kareena.

Best Dad

Saif Ali Khan's kids give him the tag of Best dad

Celebration time

Saif Ali Khan makes it a point to celebrate with his kids and family.

