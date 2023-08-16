Saif Ali Khan to Deepika Padukone: B-town stars all set to make waves in South cinema

These actors have proved their mettle in Bollywood and are now all set to conquer the box office in the South as well.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 16, 2023

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan has been part of a few Telugu films but only in extended cameos. He is playing a lenghty role in Kalki 2898 AD.

Angad Bedi

Angad Bedi will be seen in Nani and Mrunal Thakur's Hi Nanna!

Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol is part of Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu in which he will be seen playing Aurangazeb.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika is making her debut with Prabhas and Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is playing Jr NTR's ladylove in Devara which is slated for release on April 5, 2024.

Nawazuddin Siddique

Nawazuddin Siddique is playing the antagonist in Venkatesh Daggubati's Saindhav.

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan is making his debut in the South with Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Devara.

Jackie Shroff

Jackie Shroff has been part of many films in the South and is currently basking in the success of Rajinikanth's Jailer.

