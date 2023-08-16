Saif Ali Khan to Deepika Padukone: B-town stars all set to make waves in South cinema

These actors have proved their mettle in Bollywood and are now all set to conquer the box office in the South as well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 16, 2023
Amitabh Bachchan has been part of a few Telugu films but only in extended cameos. He is playing a lenghty role in Kalki 2898 AD.
Angad Bedi will be seen in Nani and Mrunal Thakur's Hi Nanna!
Bobby Deol is part of Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu in which he will be seen playing Aurangazeb.
Deepika is making her debut with Prabhas and Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD.
Janhvi Kapoor is playing Jr NTR's ladylove in Devara which is slated for release on April 5, 2024.
Nawazuddin Siddique is playing the antagonist in Venkatesh Daggubati's Saindhav.
Saif Ali Khan is making his debut in the South with Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Devara.
Jackie Shroff has been part of many films in the South and is currently basking in the success of Rajinikanth's Jailer.
