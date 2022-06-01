Shruti Haasan’s hottest Goth looks

Ain’t nobody in the country who loves goth as much as Shruti Haasan

Shivani Pawaskar

Goth bae

The way Shruti has been embracing her love for Goth culture, powerful!

Otherworldly

Doesn’t Shruti look like a mutant from some fictional universe?

Shruti’s inner persona

Shruti channelled her inner Wednesday Addams for a photoshoot…

All black and metal

Shruti Haasan is known for wearing all black outfits and metallic accessories while flaunting her Goth looks…

Performer alert

If there ever is a Goth film or character made in India, Shruti would be perfect as the cast…

Sheer black

Shruti’s love for Goth look includes black with sheer outfits.

Non-black

Who says one can look Goth only in black? Shruti looks dope here!

Red Goth love

Sometimes Goth can also be red…

Goth Queen

All hail the Goth Queen Shruti Haasan!

