Shruti Haasan's beauty secrets revealed!

South Indian actress Shruti Haasan is a skincare and fitness freak.Source: Bollywood
She loves to consume loads of water and avoids junk food.Source: Bollywood
Shruti Haasan applies moisturizer and sunscreen lotion for a healthy skin.Source: Bollywood
Shruti Haasan applies lemon, tomato and honey to get rid of tan.Source: Bollywood
Shruti Haasan uses Salicylic acid for skin and uses it as serum or face wash.Source: Bollywood
Shruti Haasan reveals that she consumes half a teaspoon of oil.Source: Bollywood
Shruti Haasan removes excessive make-up on her skin and applies night cream.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!