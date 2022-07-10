Shruti Haasan's beauty secrets revealed!

South Indian actress Shruti Haasan is a skincare and fitness freak.

Shruti Haasan's fitness mantra

She loves to consume loads of water and avoids junk food.

Shruti Haasan faces her face regularly

Shruti Haasan applies moisturizer and sunscreen lotion for a healthy skin.

Shruti Haasan uses home remedies to remove tan

Shruti Haasan applies lemon, tomato and honey to get rid of tan.

Shruti Haasan uses Salicylic acid for skin

Shruti Haasan uses Salicylic acid for skin and uses it as serum or face wash.

Shruti Haasan loves oiling her hair

Shruti Haasan reveals that she consumes half a teaspoon of oil.

Shruti Haasan loves to remove the make-up at night

Shruti Haasan removes excessive make-up on her skin and applies night cream.

