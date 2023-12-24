Salaar actress Sriya Reddy, Deepika Padukone and more best actresses of 2023

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 24, 2023

Adding to the already amazing cast, Sriya Reddy was a vital part of Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire and gave a noteworthy performance.

Deepika Padukone played a very special role in the movie Jawan which was highly paused by her fans as well.

Playing the role of Niloufer in Jubilee, Wamiqa Gabbi finally found her footing in the industry that too with style.

Kareena Kapoor in Jaane Jaan made a dashing comeback into the industry and delivered a pivotal performance.

Tripti Dimri in Animal gave a performance that overshadowed the one of the main lead Rashmika Mandanna.

Belonging to the Bachchan Family, Tilottama Shome played an interesting role in Lust Stories.

Kajol played the lead role of a lawyer in web series, The Trial. The Courtroom drama is 8 episodes long as of now and available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Karishma Tanna played an important role in the award-winning Netflix series Scoop.

Rajshri Deshpande played a pivotal role alongside Abhay Deol in Trial By Fire, watch it on Netflix.

