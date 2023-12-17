Salaar, Adipurush, and other Top 9 movies with highest budgets in 2023
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 17, 2023
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released with a budget of 160 crores.
Ganpath was released with a budget of 200 crores but failed to perform.
Shah Rukh Khan marked his comeback with 225 crore Pathaan.
Jailer had a similar budget to that of Pathaan with 225 crores.
Jawan, the most-grossing movie of the year was made with a budget of 300 crores.
The third iteration of Salman Khan’s series, Tiger 3 was also released with a budget of 300 crores.
Salaar is all set to release in December and is said to have a budget of 400 crores.
Another blockbuster that was released this year was Leo, the movie also had a budget of 400 crores.
Adipurush was the most expensive movie of the year with 700 crores going into the making of the movie.
