Salaar and KGF fame Prashanth Neel, SS Rajamouli and more Top 10 South Indian filmmakers who are kings of action

Rupal Purohit

Jul 04, 2023

SS Rajamouli has directed some of the best action movies like RRR and Baahubali.

Prashanth Neel has directed the action-packed KGF series and Prabhas’s upcoming movie Salaar.

Sukumar is known for directing films like Pushpa, Rangasthalam, 1: Nenokkadine and more.

Lokesh Kanagaraj has directed Kaithi, Master and his upcoming movie is Leo with Thalapathy Vijay.

Jawan director Atlee Kumar has movies like Bigil, Theri, and more to his credit.

S Shankar has helmed action films like Robot, Anniyan, Indian, and more.

Surender Reddy is known for directing movies like Dhruva, Kick, and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Puri Jagannadh has directed movies like iSmart Shankar and Temper.

Boyapati Srinu has directed movies like Simha, Legend, and Sarrainodu.

Hari is known for directing Singham series in Tamil cinema.

