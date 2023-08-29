Salaar and more: Prabhas' upcoming new movies that will smash box office records

Ahead of Salaar release, take a look at Prabhas' upcoming much-anticipated new movies.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 29, 2023

Prabhas' Saga

Prabhas has proved that he's a pan India star and has a market of more Rs 500 crore for each film. Here's what is in pipeline for him.

Salaar - Part 1

Brace for a relentless ride of action and intrigue as Prabhas takes center stage in Salaar - Part 1

Prabhas

The saga continues and it is expected to be even more intense and gripping experience.

Kalki 2898AD - Part 1

Prabhas to embark on a futuristic adventure in this film unveiling mysteries of the future.

Kalki 2898AD - Part 2

The saga continues as Prabhas may confront new challenges in this epic sci-fi adventure.

Spirit with Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Get ready for a thrilling cinematic experience, promising intense action and intrigue.

Lokesh Kanagaraj Project

The film is expected to redefine entertainment with a fresh and dynamic narrative.

Maruthi's Vintage King

Film to be a blend of laughter, excitement, and drama.

