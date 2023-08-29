Salaar and more: Prabhas' upcoming new movies that will smash box office records

Ahead of Salaar release, take a look at Prabhas' upcoming much-anticipated new movies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 29, 2023
Prabhas has proved that he's a pan India star and has a market of more Rs 500 crore for each film. Here's what is in pipeline for him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Brace for a relentless ride of action and intrigue as Prabhas takes center stage in Salaar - Part 1Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The saga continues and it is expected to be even more intense and gripping experience.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas to embark on a futuristic adventure in this film unveiling mysteries of the future.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The saga continues as Prabhas may confront new challenges in this epic sci-fi adventure.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Get ready for a thrilling cinematic experience, promising intense action and intrigue.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is expected to redefine entertainment with a fresh and dynamic narrative.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Film to be a blend of laughter, excitement, and drama.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!