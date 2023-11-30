Salaar and more upcoming South Indian movies that can beat Salman Khan's Tiger 3 at the box office
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 30, 2023
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's movie Tiger 3 is the latest box office success of Bollywood.
By the end of 18th day, reportedly the film has made Rs 278 crore at the Indian box office. It is now moving towards Rs 300 crore club.
Tiger 3's numbers have gone past Rs 400 crore with its worldwide collection. Here's a list of upcoming South Indian movies that can beat this numbers.
The first one on the list is Prabhas' movie Salaar. It is one of the highly-anticipated films of the month of December.
Even though it is clashing with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, it is expected that Salaar will do wonders at the box office.
Soon after in January 2024, Prabhas' film Kalki 2898 AD is going to release. It is a big-budget multi-starrer film.
With star power of Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and others, Kalki 2898 AD has the potential to break Tiger 3's record.
Allu Arjun's Pushp 2 of course is on the list. The film is releasing on August 15, 2024 and it is expected that it is one of the most successful films ever.
Devara - I starring Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and more is also releasing in 2024. Given the craze for South Indian movies, this one can be one of the highest grossers.
Rishab Shetty's Kantara 2 is also on cards. The first one was a massive hit and the same is expected from its part 2.
Given SS Rajamouli's track record, his film with Mahesh Babu is expected to break all the records ever set.
