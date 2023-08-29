Salaar, Animal, Pushpa 2 and more upcoming Indian crime thriller movies that will rule box office

A look at upcoming crime thriller movies that are expected to make numbers at BO.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 29, 2023
The crime thriller genre is highly loved among the masses and movies released in the past have performed well at the box office.
Movies like KGF, Pushpa, and more have made record-breaking collections.
Hey crime thriller lovers, there is a lot more coming your way.
Prabhas fans are eagerly waiting for this film scheduled to release on 28th September.
Ranbir Kapoor starrer is a gangster drama scheduled to release on 1st December 2023.
Thalapathy Vijay's Leo is a gangster drama set to release in 2023 or 2024.
Pushpa 2: The Rule is the most awaited sequel to Allu Arjun's blockbuster hit Pushpa: The Rise
Ganpath is about a vigilante on a mission against a powerful criminal.
The third part of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's movie is a mystery crime thriller.
The third part of the crime drama will have Ranveer Singh replacing Shah Rukh Khan as Don
