Salaar, Animal, Pushpa 2 and more upcoming Indian crime thriller movies that will rule box office

A look at upcoming crime thriller movies that are expected to make numbers at BO.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 29, 2023

Crime Thriller movies

The crime thriller genre is highly loved among the masses and movies released in the past have performed well at the box office.

KGF and Pushpa

Movies like KGF, Pushpa, and more have made record-breaking collections.

Upcoming crime thriller movies.

Hey crime thriller lovers, there is a lot more coming your way.

Salaar: Part1 - Ceasefire

Prabhas fans are eagerly waiting for this film scheduled to release on 28th September.

Animal

Ranbir Kapoor starrer is a gangster drama scheduled to release on 1st December 2023.

Leo

Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo is a gangster drama set to release in 2023 or 2024.

Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2: The Rule is the most awaited sequel to Allu Arjun’s blockbuster hit Pushpa: The Rise

Ganpath Part 1

Ganpath is about a vigilante on a mission against a powerful criminal.

Tiger 3

The third part of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s movie is a mystery crime thriller.

Don 3

The third part of the crime drama will have Ranveer Singh replacing Shah Rukh Khan as Don

