Salaar box office collection day 1 prediction: Prabhas new movie to make 10 times more than Baahubali in Hindi?

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 16, 2023

Salaar is one of the highly-awaited films. It stars Prabhas in the leading role.

The film is helmed by Prashanth Neel. There is massive buzz around it as fans will get to see Prabhas in an action avatar.

The first glimpses have already added to the excitement. It is expected that Salaar will take a bumper opening at the box office.

It is being predicted that Salaar will touch the mark of Rs 100 crore on its opening day shattering tons of records.

Even the Hindi version of the film is expected to do wonders.

As per a report in Koimoi.com, the Hindi version of Salaar may target minting Rs 50 cr plus on day 1 given that Prashanth Neel's KGF 2 made that much.

If that happens, Salaar will be making more than tens times of what the Hindi version of Baahubali part 1 made on its opening day.

Baahubali: Part 1 made around Rs 5 crore in Hindi on its opening day, as per the report.

Baahubali 1 made Prabhas a pan-India star as it was his entry to gain recognition amidst Hindi audience.

From Baahubali to Salaar, Prabhas' stardom has simply increased multiple folds and it won't be surprising if the film breaks all the records at BO.

It has to be noted though that Salaar that also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran is clashing with Dunki. Thus the box office game is interesting.

Salaar is releasing on December 22 while Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki is releasing on December 21.

