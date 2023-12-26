Salaar box office collection day 4: Will it be Rs 500 crore in 5 days for Prabhas new movie?
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 26, 2023
Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire released on December 22, 2023.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As expected, fans went crazy over Prabhas' raw and edgy action-hero avatar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It's impact could be seen on box office numbers. Prabhas finally got his needed success.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salaar took a smashing opening at the box office as it made more than Rs 90 crore on day 1.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salaar's box office numbers witnessed major bump over the first weekend and it held strong on first Monday as well.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On its day 4, Salaar is said to have made around Rs 45.77 crore in India.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per the latest updates, Salaar has crossed Rs 250 crore mark in India as reported by Sacnilk.com.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
With its worldwide collection, it is being reported that Salaar has already crossed the mark of Rs 450 crore in just four days.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Does this mean that Salaar will hit the mark of Rs 500 crore by the end of its fifth day in theatres?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There is a possibility if Salaar manages to gain enough footfalls on day 5. However, it is a working day, so it may or may not reach the milestone.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
But it is definite that before the second weekend, Salaar will touch the mighty number.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It's to be noted that Salaar has performed well at the box office despite its clash with Dunki.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Year Ender 2023: Bollywood actresses who owned the screens by becoming producers this season
Find Out More