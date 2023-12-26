Salaar box office collection day 4: Will it be Rs 500 crore in 5 days for Prabhas new movie?

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 26, 2023

Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire released on December 22, 2023.

As expected, fans went crazy over Prabhas' raw and edgy action-hero avatar.

It's impact could be seen on box office numbers. Prabhas finally got his needed success.

Salaar took a smashing opening at the box office as it made more than Rs 90 crore on day 1.

Salaar's box office numbers witnessed major bump over the first weekend and it held strong on first Monday as well.

On its day 4, Salaar is said to have made around Rs 45.77 crore in India.

As per the latest updates, Salaar has crossed Rs 250 crore mark in India as reported by Sacnilk.com.

With its worldwide collection, it is being reported that Salaar has already crossed the mark of Rs 450 crore in just four days.

Does this mean that Salaar will hit the mark of Rs 500 crore by the end of its fifth day in theatres?

There is a possibility if Salaar manages to gain enough footfalls on day 5. However, it is a working day, so it may or may not reach the milestone.

But it is definite that before the second weekend, Salaar will touch the mighty number.

It's to be noted that Salaar has performed well at the box office despite its clash with Dunki.

