Salaar box office collection, Prabhas' relationship prediction and more REVEALED by astrologer

How will Prabhas' future be? Read on to know.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 23, 2023

Prabhas - The Birthday Boy

It is Baahubali star Prabhas' birthday today and since morning, social media is abuzz with birthday wishes for the mega star.

The birthday celebrations

Given the way fans are celebrating his birthday, there is no denying that he is one of the biggest stars that the South film industry has ever seen. He has now also acquired pan-India star status.

The astrological prediction

On this special day, here's an astrological prediction of Prabhas' upcoming year.

No more lows

Prabhas has been tasting failure with his past few releases. Adipurush was a dud but it seems that there's success written for him in the coming future.

Salaar's box office prediction

Prabhas' next film is Salaar that will release in December. An astrological report in India.com by Pandit Jagannath Guruji says that the film will get a BLOCKBUSTER status.

To regain dominance

With Salaar, Prabhas will regain box office dominance as the film will easily cross Rs 100 crore mark within days, says the report.

Clash with Dunki

Not to forget that Prabhas' film is going to clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki.

Kalki 2898 AD

His next movie Kalki 2898 AD can also be expected to be a massive hit as prediction suggests that he is going through a period that is full of opportunities and favourable outcomes.

Matters of love

With Venus playing a significant role in his birth chart, Prabhas is admired for his grace, charm and sense of justice. He takes his time in matters of love.

Changes in personal life

Prabhas is a private person and there's always been a lot of curiosity around his personal and love life. Will he find love?

His love chart

Prabhas' love chart suggests that the actor may continue to be single till 2025. Thus, it does not seem that Prabhas will tie the knot anytime soon.

Period of singleness

This prediction is done as Venus and Mars are in his 7th house.

