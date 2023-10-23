Salaar box office collection, Prabhas' relationship prediction and more REVEALED by astrologer

How will Prabhas' future be? Read on to know.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 23, 2023
It is Baahubali star Prabhas' birthday today and since morning, social media is abuzz with birthday wishes for the mega star.
Given the way fans are celebrating his birthday, there is no denying that he is one of the biggest stars that the South film industry has ever seen. He has now also acquired pan-India star status.
On this special day, here's an astrological prediction of Prabhas' upcoming year.
Prabhas has been tasting failure with his past few releases. Adipurush was a dud but it seems that there's success written for him in the coming future.
Prabhas' next film is Salaar that will release in December. An astrological report in India.com by Pandit Jagannath Guruji says that the film will get a BLOCKBUSTER status.
With Salaar, Prabhas will regain box office dominance as the film will easily cross Rs 100 crore mark within days, says the report.
Not to forget that Prabhas' film is going to clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki.
His next movie Kalki 2898 AD can also be expected to be a massive hit as prediction suggests that he is going through a period that is full of opportunities and favourable outcomes.
With Venus playing a significant role in his birth chart, Prabhas is admired for his grace, charm and sense of justice. He takes his time in matters of love.
Prabhas is a private person and there's always been a lot of curiosity around his personal and love life. Will he find love?
Prabhas' love chart suggests that the actor may continue to be single till 2025. Thus, it does not seem that Prabhas will tie the knot anytime soon.
This prediction is done as Venus and Mars are in his 7th house.
