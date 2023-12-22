Salaar box office prediction day 1: Prabhas new movie to cross Rs 100 crore mark?
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 22, 2023
Prabhas' magnum opus Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire made it to the theatres today.
The film is directed by Prashanth Neel who also created the KGF world.
There is immense buzz and excitement around Salaar as it sees Prabhas is a fierce avatar.
The reviews of Salaar are already out and fans have termed Prabhas' film as a blockbuster. Now all eyes are on its box office numbers.
Salaar that also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran is expected to take a bumper opening at the box office and the prediction reports indicate the same.
As per a forecast by Ormax media, Salaar will make around Rs 116 crore on day one in India.
Salaar is a pan-India film and has released in multiple languages including Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam.
Given Prabhas' star power, it does not come as a surprise that Salaar will clock a great opening day.
Even overseas, Salaar registered great numbers as per the advance bookings.
It was being reported that Salaar beat Thalapathy Vijay's Leo in terms of pre-sales of tickets.
Given the hype, Salaar started with a bang as makers managed to get 1 am and 4 am shows for the film.
Salaar has clashed with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki as it released on December 21.
