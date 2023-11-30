Salaar, Hi Nanna and more Telugu new movies releasing in December 2023
November has been a bit dry for the Telugu movie industry but bigger things are to expect as December comes around.
As the year is about to come to an end, we might see some amazing Telugu movies in the last month.
Upendra Gadi Adda which will be releasing on the 1st of December will be a movie about the young generation who is striving to become internet famous.
Starring Raghu Babu, Sayaji Shinde and Suman, Palle Gootiki Pandagochindhi will be giving direct competition to Upendra Gadi Adda.
Hi Nanna, a highly anticipated family movie which portrays the relationship between a dad and his daughter, releasing on December 8.
Nithiin’s upcoming movie Extra Ordinary Man is much looked forward to as of now, with the release date set for December 8.
The third movie that will be released on December 8 will be Operation Valentine which will see the Telugu Debut of Manushi Chhillar.
For the Horror movie fans, Pindam will be releasing on December 15 as things stand.
Finally, the movie everyone has been looking forward to, Salaar starring Prabhas will release on December 22.
