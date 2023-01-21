Salaar, Jailor and more Top 10 South Indian films to look forward to 2023

There are many good movies like Jailer, Salaar which are all set to release this year. Here, take a look at the top South movies to watch in 2023.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 21, 2023

Thalapathy 67

This action, crime thriller has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and will see Trisha Krishnan, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Sanjay Dutt with Joseph Vijay.

Vaathi

The period drama movie will have Dhanush, Samyukta Menon, Sai Kumar and is about a man struggling against private education.

Indian 2

What happens when a hero removes corruption from the system? Watch this for Kamal Hassan, Samurthirakani and Rakul Preet Singh.

Jailer

Releasing on April 14, this action comedy movie will have Rajnikanth as a jailer named Muthuvel Pandian.

Suriya 42

Disha Patani's movie will revolve around a warrior from the past and present who wants to know about the disease that killed the prince.

AK 62

Ajith Kumar will be seen in this movie whose plot has not been revealed but will be directed by Vignesh Shivan.

Thangalaan

The movie is based on true events and is set during the pre-Independence time.

Ponniyin Selvan 2

Set to release on April 28, Mani Ratnam's cast will include Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi.

Pushpa 2: The Rule

The movie will be bigger than Pushpa: The Rise. Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna will reprise their roles.

Salaar

The movie will release on September 28 and will have Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran to name a few. It is one of the most anticipated movies.

