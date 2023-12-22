Salaar, Jawan, Animal and more: Top 10 action movies of 2023 that appealed to Aam Janta
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 22, 2023
Prabhas' new movie Salaar has caught everyone's attention. Going by the social media trends, one can say that Prabhas' film is a hit.
Fans are totally impressed with the jaw dropping stunts and action sequences in the film.
Before Salaar, Ranbir Kapoor's action-packed film Animal left everyone intrigued. The movie made more than Rs 800 crore at worldwide box office.
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan made record breaking numbers at the box office. The film crossed Rs 1000 crore mark making it the biggest hit of the year.
Likewise, Shah Rukh Khan's action-thriller Pathaan impressed the audience and made whopping numbers at the box office.
Rajinikanth's Jailer is among the biggest hits of the year. The massy, action-packed film made more than Rs 600 crore worldwide.
Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 majorly worked on its nostalgia factor. The actors smashing return fetched the film more than Rs 500 crore at the box office.
Thalapathy Vijay's Leo was termed as seeti-maar film by the audience. The film did an estimated business of more than Rs 620 crore.
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 made a lot of noise as fans were thrilled to see Tiger and Zoya back on screen. The movie made around Rs 466.33 crore.
Shahid Kapoor's movie Bloody Daddy released on OTT but its action made fans go wow.
Ajith Kumar's Thunivu received thumbs up from all corners. The movie made around Rs 200 crore as everyone raved about Ajith Kumar's swag.
Mission Majnu starring Sidharth Malhotra was a spy thriller that left fans quite impressed. The movie released on Netflix.
