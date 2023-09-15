Salaar, KGF 2 and more: Top 10 films that struck most expensive OTT deals ever

The whopping OTT deals struck by these films will leave you stumped.

Sep 15, 2023

Salaar

Reportedly, Prabhas starrer has been sold to Netflix for Rs 162 crore. The film has already made Rs 350 crore with its satellite rights.

KGF 2

One of the biggest OTT deals was struck by KGF 2 makers. It reportedly got sold to Amazon Prime Video for Rs 320 crore.

Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan's film reportedly got sold to Amazon Prime Video for Rs 100 crore.

Laxmmi

Akshay Kumar's movie reportedly made Rs 125 crore as it got sold to Disney+Hotstar.

Bhuj: The Pride of India

Reportedly, Ajay Devgn's movie got sold to Disney+Hotstar for Rs 110 crore.

Jailer

Rajinikanth's latest movie reportedly fetched Rs 100 crore as it got sold to Amazon Prime Video.

Sadak 2

Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur's movie reportedly got sold to Disney+Hotstar for Rs 70 crore.

Gunjan Saxena

The inspiring film reportedly made Rs 50 crore as it got sold to Netflix.

Dil Bechara

Sushant Singh Rajput's movie was sold to Disney+Hotstar reportedly for Rs 40 crore.

Pushpa: The Rise

Allu Arjun's film was reportedly sold to Amazon Prime Video for Rs 30 crore.

Gulabo Sitabo

The film that brought two stellar performers together reportedly got Rs 65 crore deal with Amazon Prime Video.

Shakuntala Devi

Reportedly, Vidya Balan's film was brought by Amazon Prime Video for Rs 40 crore.

