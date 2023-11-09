Salaar makers suffer financial loses? Top 12 headlines around Prabhas, Prashanth Neel film

As per latest reports the makers of Salaar have suffered losses due to some scenes being reshot in the post-production phase of the movie

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 09, 2023

Salaar producers suffer losses

There is a report that the makers of Salaar Hombale Films have suffered huge financial losses

Salaar makers in a fix

As per Track Tollywood, makers did not expect that scenes would be re-shot in the post production stage

Salaar content in confusion

As per the Track Tollywood report, they were not too happy with the new scenes and deleted many of them

Salaar delay in VFX

The reason for the shift from the date in September was pending VFX as per makers

Effect of delays

It seems the shifting of dates has not helped the makers in earning a huge sum from OTT giants

Salaar Vs Dunki

All fans of Salaar are keen to know how many screens the film will get eventually

Salaar release date

The reason given earlier for the clash with Dunki left many surprised

Salaar prediction

It seems the astrologer to Hombale Films advised them to release in the last week of December

Lot at stake for team Salaar

Prabhas fans have huge expectations from Prashanth Neel

US distribution

Salaar theatrical rights

The movie did not get the expected amount from Telugu distributors due to the delay as per reports

