Salaar: Prabhas' new movie to be a visual extravaganza like Hollywood action films; here's how
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 02, 2023
Prabhas' new movie Salaar is on its way.
Only 50 days to go as Salaar releases on December 22, 2023.
A teaser has dropped online promising that the film is packed with high-octane action scenes.
Heavy weapons, rugged looks and more - Director Prashanth Neel has gone all out with Salaar.
A source reveals that almost 750 vehicles like trucks, jeeps and more have been used to shoot the action sequences of the film.
Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire is going to have a lot of on-ground action scenes.
Source further adds that the scenes are as big as any big war sequence of Hollywood movie.
Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the villain in Salaar. His look has left everyone intrigued.
After Adipurush' failure there are high hopes from Prabhas' Salaar.
But Salaar is going to clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki.
Dunki releases on December 21, a day before Salaar.
Will Salaar beat Dunki at the box office? Let's wait and watch.
