Salaar: Prabhas starrer trumps Shah Rukh Khan new movie Jawan; satellite, digital and audio rights sold at a staggering price 

Prabhas, Shruti Haasan starrer upcoming new movie's rights have been sold out even before the release.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 14, 2023

Salaar buzz

The Prabhas movie is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Prabhas fans are eagerly looking forward to it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Business First

As per reports, the new movie makers have already sold the non-theatrical rights. Mind you, the Prabhas-Shruti starrer is not in cinemas yet.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salaar Satellite rights

A report in Bollywood Hungama claims that the satellite rights of Prashanth Neel directorial have been purchased by Star TV.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salaar on TV

The network has bought the streaming rights for all 5 languages - Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salaar OTT rights

The report also claims that the digital rights of the new movie starring Prabhas in all 5 languages have been sold to Netflix at a record price.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salaar rights sold at a staggering price

The satellite, Digital and audio rights of Salaar together have fetched a whopping Rs 350 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan X Salaar

While the amount for Salaar digital rights has not been disclosed yet, the collective amount is more than that of Jawan's digital streaming rights (Rs 250 crores).

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Record breaking movie

As per the media report, industry insiders believe Salaar's non-theatrical rights might be the highest record for a movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salaar vs KGF 2

Both movies are helmed by Prashanth Neel. KGF 2 fetched Rs 320 crores for the digital rights.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salaar postponed

There's a delay in the release of Prabhas, Shruti Haasan starrer movie. Hombale Films released a statement announcing the same. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salaar delayed 

The online buzz states that the upcoming new movie can be released in November. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 bad Hindi films done by top Bollywood actors

 

 Find Out More