Salaar: Prabhas starrer trumps Shah Rukh Khan new movie Jawan; satellite, digital and audio rights sold at a staggering price 

Prabhas, Shruti Haasan starrer upcoming new movie's rights have been sold out even before the release.
The Prabhas movie is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Prabhas fans are eagerly looking forward to it.
As per reports, the new movie makers have already sold the non-theatrical rights. Mind you, the Prabhas-Shruti starrer is not in cinemas yet.
A report in Bollywood Hungama claims that the satellite rights of Prashanth Neel directorial have been purchased by Star TV.
The network has bought the streaming rights for all 5 languages - Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.
The report also claims that the digital rights of the new movie starring Prabhas in all 5 languages have been sold to Netflix at a record price.
The satellite, Digital and audio rights of Salaar together have fetched a whopping Rs 350 crores.
While the amount for Salaar digital rights has not been disclosed yet, the collective amount is more than that of Jawan's digital streaming rights (Rs 250 crores).
As per the media report, industry insiders believe Salaar's non-theatrical rights might be the highest record for a movie.
Both movies are helmed by Prashanth Neel. KGF 2 fetched Rs 320 crores for the digital rights.
There's a delay in the release of Prabhas, Shruti Haasan starrer movie. Hombale Films released a statement announcing the same.
The online buzz states that the upcoming new movie can be released in November.
