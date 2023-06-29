Salaar, Pushpa 2 and more top 10 most awaited South Indian movies

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 29, 2023

A look at South Indian movies people are waiting to watch.

Salaar starring Prabhas is slated to release on 28th September.

Dhanush’s big-ticket film Captain Miller is expected to release this year.

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rule is highly anticipated movie.

Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 is the most awaited South movie.

Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo is one of the most awaited movie.

Dulquer Salmaan’s King of Kothaa will release on 24th August 2023.

Rajinikanth’s Jailer is scheduled to release on 10th August.

Another most awaited movie is Game Changer starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani.

Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor’s Devara will release next year in 2024.

Chiranjeevi’s most awaited film Bhola Shankar will release on August 11.

