Salaar, Pushpa 2 and more Top 12 South Indian movies that will break records of Bollywood films

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 06, 2023

Prabhas starrer Salaar is slated to release on 22nd December 2023.

Allu Arjun’s most awaited Pushpa 2: The Rule will open in cinemas on 15th August 2024.

Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone will hit theaters on 12th January 2024.

Kanguva starring Suriya and Disha Patani will hit big screens next year.

Dhanush’s highly anticipated film Captain Miller will release in 2024.

Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram will clash with Kalki at the box office.

Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu co-starring Bobby Deol will release in 2024.

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer Game Changer is said to release in 2024 or 2025.

Jr. NTR’s Devara co-starring Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan will release on 5th April 2024.

Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 will also be released in 2024.

Thangalaan starring Vikram and Malvika Mohan will be released on 26th January 2024.

Saindhav starring Venkatesh Daggubati and Nawazuddin Siddiqui is said to release on 22nd December 2023.

