Salaar, Pushpa 2, Kalki 2898AD: Upcoming South Indian action films in 2023, 2024

The best of South Indian action films to watch out for in 2023 and 2024.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 07, 2023

Leo

Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s highly anticipated film releases on October 19, 2023.

Salaar

Prabhas’ big budget action film is postponed from September 30 and will now release on November 24, 2023. Official confirmation is awaited.

Captain Miller

Dhanush’s period action-adventure film will be hitting the theaters on December 15, 2023.

Kalki 2898 AD

Nag Ashwin’s star-studded film with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan will release on January 12, 2024.

Guntur Karam

Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela’s film will release a day after Kalki 2898 AD on January 13, 2024.

Kabzaa 2

Upendra Rao's pan-India action film will be released on March 17, 2023.

Devara

Marking Janhvi Kapoor’s Telugu debut, Jr NTR’s action film will be released on April 5, 2024.

Pushpa 2

Allu Arjun’s sequel to his National Film Award-winning film hits the theaters in March-April next year.

Game Changer

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani-starrer is expected to release on Independence Day weekend 2024.

Indian 2

Kamal Haasan and Shankar’s much-awaited film will reportedly release on November 14, 2023.

