Salaar: Runtime, release date, budget and more - All you need to know about Prabhas new movie

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 20, 2023

Salaar featuring Prabhas is the next big offing by South Indian film industry.

It is an action thriller that sees Prabhas in his most fierce avatar.

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire that is helmed by Prashanth Neel will release on December 22, 2023.

The new movie stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, and many more apart from Prabhas.

The Censor Board has given Salaar an A certificate.

The runtime of Salaar is said to be 2 hours and 55 minutes.

Talking about the storyline, it is said to be about two friends who have turned arch-rivals.

As per a report in India Today, Salaar has been made on a whopping budget of Rs 400 crore.

Salaar is going to release in five different languages - Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam.

As per predictions, Salaar is expected to take a bumper opening at the box office especially in Telugu states.

It is being reported that Salaar can make more than Rs 80 crore on its opening day.

However, Salaar has a major competition as it is clashing with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki.

