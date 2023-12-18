Salaar, Singham and other Top 5 movies with most expensive scenes
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 18, 2023
Salaar is all set for a grand release this week, it is said that it will star one of the most expensive scenes of all time. 2
The Prabhas starrer will have a 20 crore action sequence and it is said that a total of 750 cars will be used during the shoot of that particular scene.
However, it won’t be the first time an expensive action scene has been shot, here are top 5 most.
The action sequence in the movie Robot 2.0 cost 20 crores as well.
To mark the climax of the movie, the action sequence between Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth cost S Shankar quite a bit.
Singham Again is all set for a release next year, the movie features Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff.
Baahubali 2 had much hype around it and it was only fitting to end it in a grand way.
The climax scene of the movie in which the two stars went head-to-head against each other cost 30 crores.
Saaho, another Prabhas starrer, was the movie that set the record for the most expensive movie sequence shot.
The cinematographer of the movie revealed that an 8 minute scene shot in Abu Dhabi cost them around 70 crores.
