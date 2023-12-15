Salaar Star cast revealed: All the important actors in Prabhas' new movie

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 15, 2023

Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire is all set to hit the box office on December 22.

Fans are excited to see Prabhas back on the screen as the movie promises a lot of action.

Directed by none other than Prashanth Neel, the expectations from the project are certainly high.

This will be the first collaboration between the duo, Prashanth’s notable work includes movies like KGF.

Prabhas will be seen playing the role of Devara in the movie.

Prithviraj Sukumaran can also be seen playing an important role in the movie as we can see from the trailer.

Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan will be the female lead of the movie.

Sriya Reddy is also expected to be seen playing a crucial role in the movie.

Meanwhile, Jagpathi Babu will be in the role of the antagonist in the new movie.

Tinu Anand is also a part of the cast for Salaar.

The Prabhas starrer will clash with SRK’s Dunki with same-day releases on December 22.

