Salaar star Prabhas' box office report card of last five releases will leave you stumped

Here's how Prabhas' films like Adipurush and more performed at the BO.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 23, 2023

Prabhas - The Megastar

Prabhas is a pan-India star who enjoys a great fan following. He is among those stars who are worshipped by their fans.

Birthday special

Today, i.e., October 23, Prabhas celebrates his birthday. On this day, here's the box office report of his last five releases.

Adipurush

Prabhas' last movie that hit the theatres was Adipurush. The mythological drama helmed by Om Raut received wide criticism from all corners.

Adipurush BO

The film did not perform as expected and it made around Rs 395 crores with its worldwide business. It's budget was more than Rs 500 crores.

Radhe Shyam

Before Adipurush, Prabhas' Radhe Shyam with Pooja Hegde released. It's performance at box office was below average as it made Rs 152 crores.

Saaho

In 2019, Prabhas' Saaho hit the screens. There was tremendous hype around this film as it was his next big release after the Baahubali series.

Saaho BO

Sadly, it received negative reviews and did a worldwide gross collection of Rs 442 crores.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

The biggest hit in Prabhas' career so far is Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. The SS Rajamouli's film smashed all the box office records.

Baahubali 2 BO

The worldwide gross collection of Baahubali 2 is Rs 1814 crores as per IMDb. A record that hasn't been broken since 2017.

Baahubali: The Beginning

Likewise, the first instalment of the franchise was also a massive hit as it did a worldwide gross collection of Rs 632 crores.

Salaar next

Now Prabhas is gearing up for his next big release - Salaar. There's great anticipation but eyes are on BO numbers as it is clashing with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki.

Kalki 2898 AD

After Salaar in December, Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD will release in January 2024.

