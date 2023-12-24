Salaar star Prabhas creates history, becomes first actor to make this new record

Nishant

Dec 24, 2023

Prabhas' latest film Salaar, broke the Box Office record and became the highest-grossing opening day movie of 2023 earning 178 crores.

The movie left behind the likes of Animal, Jawan and Pathaan to become the highest-grossing movie on opening day.

This would also mark Prabhas' fourth consecutive film to achieve such a milestone, an unprecedented feat in Indian cinema.

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire has made a significant impact at the Indian box office, in Telugu-speaking regions, with a promising start in Hindi as well.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the big-budget action-adventure is the first part of a pan-India film series and boasts a cast of Shruti Haasan, Tinu Anand, etc.

The movie has received widespread acclaim from fans post-release, with packed theatres while competing with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki.

Released in five languages globally, the story is set in the fictional city of Khansaar, focusing on characters played by Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Salaar has achieved a notable milestone by securing a double-digit advance gross from Hyderabad, similar to SS Rajamouli's RRR.

It's noted for its historic reception in Telugu-speaking areas and the significant anticipation for its success in various regions.

The film's success is seen as a testament to Prabhas' consistent box office dominance and his ability to draw audiences.

