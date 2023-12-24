Salaar star Prabhas creates history, becomes first actor to make this new record
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 24, 2023
Prabhas' latest film Salaar, broke the Box Office record and became the highest-grossing opening day movie of 2023 earning 178 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie left behind the likes of Animal, Jawan and Pathaan to become the highest-grossing movie on opening day.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This would also mark Prabhas' fourth consecutive film to achieve such a milestone, an unprecedented feat in Indian cinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire has made a significant impact at the Indian box office, in Telugu-speaking regions, with a promising start in Hindi as well.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Directed by Prashanth Neel, the big-budget action-adventure is the first part of a pan-India film series and boasts a cast of Shruti Haasan, Tinu Anand, etc.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie has received widespread acclaim from fans post-release, with packed theatres while competing with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Released in five languages globally, the story is set in the fictional city of Khansaar, focusing on characters played by Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salaar has achieved a notable milestone by securing a double-digit advance gross from Hyderabad, similar to SS Rajamouli's RRR.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It's noted for its historic reception in Telugu-speaking areas and the significant anticipation for its success in various regions.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film's success is seen as a testament to Prabhas' consistent box office dominance and his ability to draw audiences.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Nayanthara to Rashmika Mandanna: Top 10 most educated South Indian actresses
Find Out More