Salaar star Prabhas, Rajinikanth and other top 10 highest-paid South Indian actors

Take a look at actors who are in demand and take home a massive amount as remuneration.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 28, 2023

Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth commands a staggering remuneration ranging from Rs 150 to 200 crores, and sometimes even more.

Prabhas

The Baahubali star, Prabhas, has been consistently earning Rs 150 crores for his last three films.

Thalapathy Vijay

Vijay, renowned for films like Beast and Varisu, also secures a substantial remuneration of Rs 150 crores.

Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan, who often produces his own films, is another actor in the Rs 150 crore club.

Allu Arjun

After his tremendous success with Pushpa, Allu Arjun's fee has risen to an impressive Rs 125 crore.

Ram Charan

For his upcoming project Game Changer, Ram Charan is set to pocket Rs 100 crore.

Jr NTR

The Devara star commands a remuneration in the range of Rs 60-80 crore.

Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu, gearing up for Guntur Kaaram, takes home a salary of Rs 60-80 crore in addition to a share of the film's profits.

Ajith Kumar

Ajith's paycheck is approximately Rs 70 crore, with a significant portion coming from the film's profits.

Pawan Kalyan

Pawan Kalyan, one of the highest-paid actors, earns an astonishing Rs 2 crore per day, amassing nearly Rs 100 crore for each film.

