Salaar star Prabhas, Rajinikanth and other top 10 highest-paid South Indian actors

Take a look at actors who are in demand and take home a massive amount as remuneration.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 28, 2023
Rajinikanth commands a staggering remuneration ranging from Rs 150 to 200 crores, and sometimes even more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Baahubali star, Prabhas, has been consistently earning Rs 150 crores for his last three films.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vijay, renowned for films like Beast and Varisu, also secures a substantial remuneration of Rs 150 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kamal Haasan, who often produces his own films, is another actor in the Rs 150 crore club.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After his tremendous success with Pushpa, Allu Arjun's fee has risen to an impressive Rs 125 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
For his upcoming project Game Changer, Ram Charan is set to pocket Rs 100 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Devara star commands a remuneration in the range of Rs 60-80 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mahesh Babu, gearing up for Guntur Kaaram, takes home a salary of Rs 60-80 crore in addition to a share of the film's profits.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajith's paycheck is approximately Rs 70 crore, with a significant portion coming from the film's profits.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pawan Kalyan, one of the highest-paid actors, earns an astonishing Rs 2 crore per day, amassing nearly Rs 100 crore for each film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!