Salaar star Prabhas to rule hearts; to break records of Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu and other Telugu stars?   

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 15, 2023

Prabhas is one of the top stars today. Though his last couple of films have been underwhelming.

He has Salaar releasing in a couple of days. The buzz around Salaar is tremendous. Salaar will have competition from Dunnki and Aquaman. 

Well, popularity is fine, will Salaar beat the records of other Telugu stars?

Let's look at the competition of Prabhas. Let's meet the most popular Telugu stars who have been ruling hearts at the box office.

Mahesh Babu is at number 2. He has climbed the chart and how! From number 5, the Guntur KAaram star has jumped 3 spaces up. 

Devara star Jr NTR is at number 3. The actor has slipped on the chart but not much.

Allu Arjun is placed at number 4. He too has been pushed down on the chart. He has Pushpa 2 releasing around Independence day weekend. 

Ram Charan has Game Changer with Kiara Advani next. The movie is the most awaited one. RC is placed 5th this time. 

Pawan Kalyan has Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Ustad Bhagat Singh in the pipeline. He is placed 6th on the list. 

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, HIT 3 and Panlaandu Vaazgha are the three films which have kept Hi Nanna star Nani in the buzz. He is at number 7. 

Vijay Deverakonda has maintained his position at number 8. He has Family Star, VD 12 in the pipeline. 

Ravi Teja is on the list and has climbed a spot. He was at number 10 last month. He is now at 9. 

Chiranjeevi has exchanged places with Ravi Teja. 

Apart from Salaar, Prabhas also has Kalki 2989 AD, Spirit in the pipeline. Both are big projects just like Salaar..

