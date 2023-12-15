Salaar star Prabhas to rule hearts; to break records of Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu and other Telugu stars?
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 15, 2023
Prabhas is one of the top stars today. Though his last couple of films have been underwhelming.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He has Salaar releasing in a couple of days. The buzz around Salaar is tremendous. Salaar will have competition from Dunnki and Aquaman.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Well, popularity is fine, will Salaar beat the records of other Telugu stars?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Let's look at the competition of Prabhas. Let's meet the most popular Telugu stars who have been ruling hearts at the box office.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mahesh Babu is at number 2. He has climbed the chart and how! From number 5, the Guntur KAaram star has jumped 3 spaces up.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Devara star Jr NTR is at number 3. The actor has slipped on the chart but not much.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Allu Arjun is placed at number 4. He too has been pushed down on the chart. He has Pushpa 2 releasing around Independence day weekend.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ram Charan has Game Changer with Kiara Advani next. The movie is the most awaited one. RC is placed 5th this time.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pawan Kalyan has Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Ustad Bhagat Singh in the pipeline. He is placed 6th on the list.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, HIT 3 and Panlaandu Vaazgha are the three films which have kept Hi Nanna star Nani in the buzz. He is at number 7.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vijay Deverakonda has maintained his position at number 8. He has Family Star, VD 12 in the pipeline.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ravi Teja is on the list and has climbed a spot. He was at number 10 last month. He is now at 9.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chiranjeevi has exchanged places with Ravi Teja.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Apart from Salaar, Prabhas also has Kalki 2989 AD, Spirit in the pipeline. Both are big projects just like Salaar..
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Akshay Kumar’s Welcome 3, Bade Miya Chote Miya and other upcoming films which will rule the box office in 2024
Find Out More