Salaar star Prabhas to Sai Pallavi: South Indian actors and their education qualification

From Salaar star Prabhas to Rashmika Mandanna; a look at South Indian celebrities and their real educational qualification.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 25, 2023

South Indian celebs and their real educational qualification

South Indian celebrities including Prabhas, Sai Pallavi, Vikram, Rashmika Mandanna and more; South Indian celebrities and their real educational qualification.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

R. Madhavan

The star has a post-graduate degree in Public Speaking from Rajaram College, Kolhapur, and Kishinchand Chellaram College, Mumbai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vikram

The actor has a graduate degree in English Literature and an MBA from Loyola College, Chennai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rashmika Mandanna

She has a triple major graduate with a Bachelor's degree in Psychology, Journalism, and English Literature from M S Ramaiah College, Bengaluru.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sai Pallavi

The actress holds a degree in MBBS from TBILISI State Medical University, Coimbatore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nagarjuna Akkineni

The actor holds a Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.) and a Master of Science (M.S.) in Automobile Engineering.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rakul Preet Singh

The actress holds a degree in Mathematics from Jesus and Mary College in Delhi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prabhas

Salaar star holds a Bachelor's degree in Technology (B. Tech) from Sri Chaitanya College in Hyderabad.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karthi

The actor holds a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering along with Master's degree in Industrial Engineering.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Gadar 2 box office collection day 45: Sunny Deol film fever still running high

 

 Find Out More