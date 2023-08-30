Salaar star Prabhas' Top 10 lesser known facts

Here are some facts about Prabhas that prove why people call him 'darling'.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 30, 2023
Prabhas is known for his shy and reserved nature off-screen. He hardly speaks in press meets and promotions.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas is a qualified engineer by education, having studied in the U.S.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas became the first South Indian actor to have his wax statue at Madame Tussauds.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He underwent intense physical training for over a year for his role in Baahubali and that led to many health issues too.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He has an elder brother and sister and they stay away from the limelight.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
His favourite cuisine is Chinese, and he's a great cook himself.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He turned down several brand endorsement offers during the Baahubali shooting to stay in character.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas owns a luxury car collection, including some of the world's most exclusive vehicles.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas is a wildlife lover and owns a farm in Hyderabad which is home to various animals and birds.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas' favourite holiday destination is London, where he enjoys shopping for his personal style.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas is known for his humility and is often praised by his co-stars for his down-to-earth nature on set.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
