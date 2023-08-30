Salaar star Prabhas' Top 10 lesser known facts

Here are some facts about Prabhas that prove why people call him 'darling'.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 30, 2023

Introvert

Prabhas is known for his shy and reserved nature off-screen. He hardly speaks in press meets and promotions.

An Engineer

Prabhas is a qualified engineer by education, having studied in the U.S.

First South Indian...

Prabhas became the first South Indian actor to have his wax statue at Madame Tussauds.

Beyond Impossible

He underwent intense physical training for over a year for his role in Baahubali and that led to many health issues too.

Siblings

He has an elder brother and sister and they stay away from the limelight.

Favourite Cuisine

His favourite cuisine is Chinese, and he's a great cook himself.

Rejects Endorsements

He turned down several brand endorsement offers during the Baahubali shooting to stay in character.

An Ardent Lover of Cars

Prabhas owns a luxury car collection, including some of the world's most exclusive vehicles.

Nature Lover

Prabhas is a wildlife lover and owns a farm in Hyderabad which is home to various animals and birds.

London Diaries

Prabhas' favourite holiday destination is London, where he enjoys shopping for his personal style.

Down to Earth

Prabhas is known for his humility and is often praised by his co-stars for his down-to-earth nature on set.

