The king of South cinema is the owner of a Rolls Royce Phantom that costs more than Rs 2 crore.Source: Bollywood
Kamal Haasan's daughter has a Range Rover Sport that reportedly costs Rs 2.19 crore.Source: Bollywood
The great star is the proud owner of Audi A6, Rolls Royce, and Mercedes Benz.Source: Bollywood
The actor has a luxury car named Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule Graphite Edition that is reportedly around Rs. 3.43 crores.Source: Bollywood
The South superstar has a Range Rover Vogue that reportedly costs Rs 4.03 crore.Source: Bollywood
The god of South has a limited edition of Lamborghini Urus that reportedly costs Rs. 3.10 crores.Source: Bollywood
The famous south star is the owner of Ferrari F 430 which is reportedly around Rs 1.75 crore.Source: Bollywood
The Desamuduru actress is a proud owner of BMW 5 Series Navy Blue Sedan which reportedly costs around Rs 49-58 lakh.Source: Bollywood
The Ghajini star has an Audi Q7 which is around Rs 60 lakh.Source: Bollywood
The grandson of Late M Karunanidhi has Hummer H3 that costs Rs 75 lakh.Source: Bollywood
