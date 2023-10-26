Salaar, Suriya 43 and more Top 9 upcoming South Indian action films that will set box office on fire

Here's a list of upcoming South Indian films that will entertain us in 2023, 2024.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 26, 2023
Prabhas' film is going to be high on action and thrill. It is going to release on December 22 and there's great anticipation around it.
The next film of Suriya has been announced and it is all the more special as it also stars Dulquer Salmaan. It is going to be packed with action suggests the first look.
Dhanush' action adventure drama is going to release on December 15. It is expected that the film will be a major box office success.
In January 2024, Prabhas' film Kalki 2898 AD will hit the screens. There is great buzz around it as the film stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and many more.
Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's movie will release on 5 April 2024. It is an intense action thriller that will see Jr NTR in a rugged avatar.
The film helmed by S Shankar and starring Ram Charan, is among the highly anticipated ones. It will have a heavy dose of action.
Mahesh Babu's Telugu action drama is going to release on 12 January 2024. We will see Mahesh Babu kicking and punching in the film.
Allu Arjun's action thriller is going to release on August 15, 2024. It is given that the film is going to be a blockbuster hit.
Lokesh Kanagaraj has announced that Kaithi 2 is on cards. The first part was high on action and the second instalment too is expected to see a major action scenes.
It is a vigilante action film with Kamal Haasan in the lead. The release date is yet to be announced.
Thalaivar 171 has also been announced. Given the combo of Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film is expected to be a major action thriller.
Vikram 2 is also on cards. Kamal Haasan's action avatar is already a hit among audiences.
